Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Beach Side Birthday In Goa

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 34th birthday in Goa, India. He also attended the International Film Festival of India, with director Payal Kapadia and writers Kisruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actor shared photos of walking by the beach with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop. The actor is dressed in a pink and white ensemble.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kartik shared pictures from his birthday celebrations on Instagram.
Source: Varinder Chawla
On his Instagram Stories, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of enjoying cold coffee. Tagging the location as Goa, the actor added Sabrina Carpenter's song Espresso in the background.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Jackky Bhagnani's wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh wished the actor like this.
Source: Instagram
Kartik is set to begin shooting for his next franchise film, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.
Source: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 outperformed Singham Again and overtook its domestic box office numbers.
Source: Instagram