February 4, 2024

Kartik Aaryan's Sporty Sunday Diaries

Kartik Aaryan spent his Sunday afternoon participating in an all-stars football match.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Prior to heading into the venue, the actor was seen interacting with a few of his young fans.

Kartik amused the excited lot by attempting the Marseille turn with his football.

He also obliged the children present, with a few selfies before he made his way onto the field.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the Kabir Khan helmed Chandu Champion. The Sajid Nadiadwala production is slated for a June 14 release.

