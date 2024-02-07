February 4, 2024
Kartik Aaryan's Sporty Sunday Diaries
Kartik Aaryan spent his Sunday afternoon participating in an all-stars football match.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Prior to heading into the venue, the actor was seen interacting with a few of his young fans.
Kartik amused the excited lot by attempting the Marseille turn with his football.
He also obliged the children present, with a few selfies before he made his way onto the field.
Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the Kabir Khan helmed Chandu Champion. The Sajid Nadiadwala production is slated for a June 14 release.
