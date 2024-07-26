Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif's Search for Inner Peace: Actress Posts Pictures From Idyllic Austrian Retreat
Katrina Kaif, who celebrated her 41st birthday on July 16, took to Instagram on Thursday to share glimpses of her 'calm' and peaceful stay in Austria.
Source: katrinakaif/instagram
The actor shared some solo photos from Mayrlife Altaussee and some scenic shots of the lake-side property.
Source: katrinakaif/instagram
During her stay, she sampled the healthy food and discovered the resort offers anti-inflammation and anti-ageing treatments, as mentioned on their website.
Source: katrinakaif/instagram
Katrina and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed a peaceful health resort in Austria, in the caption, praised its staff and therapists for their holistic knowledge and plan to return for another visit.
Source: katrinakaif/Instagram
In one of the photos, Katrina's summer wardrobe is a mix of vacay and summer styles, a luxurious silk dress with a vibrant red and green floral print. The photo depicts a road leading to a resort.
Source: katrinakaif/instagram
These photos are a series of an award-winning medical health resort in Austria, expressing peace and happiness.
Source: katrinakaif/instagram