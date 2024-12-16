Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil's Christian Wedding Photos Are Out

After sharing glimpses from her traditional South Indian wedding ceremony, baby John actress Keerthy Suresh shared glimpses of her fairytale Christian wedding with businessman Antony Thattil.
For her second wedding, Keerthy stunned in a classic white gown designed by Zuhair Murad, Antony complemented her in a white suit as he looked dapper by his beautiful bride.
Photos from the newlyweds' white wedding have gone viral on social media. Popular filmmaker G Suresh Kumar walked her daughter down the aisle.
The actress' Christian wedding turned out to be as stunning as her traditional Hindu ceremony. For her second marriage ceremony, Keerthy wore a halterneck white gown with lace applique work
It was a royal bride's dream come true for the Klaki 2898 AD star as she looked straight out of a dream in the flowy wedding attire.
Another image shows the groom arriving at the altar in a convertible as the guests cheered on. Post the wedding, the couple indulged in star-gazing and also celebrated the occasion at a bash.
In photos from the wedding, Keerthy and Antony sealed their love with a passionate kiss.
