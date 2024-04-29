April 28, 2024
Keerthy Suresh Shares A Glimpse Of Her Weekend Getaway
Keerthy Suresh recently took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her weekend getaway.
Keerthy Suresh shared photos with her loved ones as she posed alongside a pool.
Keerthy Suresh captioned her post, "About last night ✨"
Keerthy Suresh shared a photo of her beloved dog.
Keerthy Suresh shared a photo of the place she travelled to.
Keerthy Suresh donned a white dress during her staycation.
