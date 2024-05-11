May 11, 2024

Kerala Story, 1920: Best Adah Sharma Movies To Watch

Fatima Ba, a converted Muslim woman, was abducted, manipulated, and turned into an ISIS terrorist in the film Kerala Story, which grossed ₹303.97 crore worldwide in 2023.

Source: IMDb

Nikhil reconnects with Meeta ten years after their first meeting, and they become close. Hasee Toh Phasee, released in December 2013, was theatrically released in February 2014.

Source: IMDb

Tindey delves into the intricacies of modern dating, focusing on Kranti's journey through TINDEY and his encounters with Molly, highlighting the complexities of relationships.

Source: IMDb

Moh is a ZEE5 Original film featuring Adah Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Micky Makhija, Sujata Sehgal, and Rajat Watel, focusing on a girl's realization that her aspirations may not be the best.

Source: IMDb

Heart Attack is about a commitment-phobic hippie falls in love with a woman, chases her, and seeks her needs, with stars Nithiin, Adah Sharma, and Vikramjeet Virk.

Source: IMDb

Soul Sathi is about Preeti who seeks her soulmate, but all she encounters can only see her body, leaving her soul undiscovered.

Source: IMDb

Selfie is about Bollywood star Vijay Kumar who faces a feud with RTO officer Om Prakash Agarwal, leading to a misunderstanding that reaches the country.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide