May 11, 2024
Kerala Story, 1920: Best Adah Sharma Movies To Watch
Fatima Ba, a converted Muslim woman, was abducted, manipulated, and turned into an ISIS terrorist in the film Kerala Story, which grossed ₹303.97 crore worldwide in 2023.
Source: IMDb
Nikhil reconnects with Meeta ten years after their first meeting, and they become close. Hasee Toh Phasee, released in December 2013, was theatrically released in February 2014.
Source: IMDb
Tindey delves into the intricacies of modern dating, focusing on Kranti's journey through TINDEY and his encounters with Molly, highlighting the complexities of relationships.
Source: IMDb
Moh is a ZEE5 Original film featuring Adah Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Micky Makhija, Sujata Sehgal, and Rajat Watel, focusing on a girl's realization that her aspirations may not be the best.
Source: IMDb
Heart Attack is about a commitment-phobic hippie falls in love with a woman, chases her, and seeks her needs, with stars Nithiin, Adah Sharma, and Vikramjeet Virk.
Source: IMDb
Soul Sathi is about Preeti who seeks her soulmate, but all she encounters can only see her body, leaving her soul undiscovered.
Source: IMDb
Selfie is about Bollywood star Vijay Kumar who faces a feud with RTO officer Om Prakash Agarwal, leading to a misunderstanding that reaches the country.
Source: IMDb