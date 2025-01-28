Kiara Advani Stuns In Exquisite White Baroque Cutout Dress

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a white dress from Valentino.
Source: Instagram
Kiara Advani stuns in Valentino's sculpted white midi-dress from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, featuring intricate floral cutouts and impeccable embroidery.
The actress took to her social media handle and shared a series of photos in a white colour mini-dress
Kiara Advani completes her Valentino look with a matching white handbag, white heels, and elegant gold jewelry, including a bracelet, earrings, and finger rings.
She opts for her signature subtle glam makeup look, featuring a flawless base, soft highlighter, and nude lips, perfectly complementing her stunning Valentino outfit.
Kiara Advani's wavy locks flowed effortlessly down her shoulders, adding a touch of effortless glamour to her overall stunning appearance.
Kiara Advani dazzles in a strapless white gown, elegantly paired with a strappy dupatta, blending Western chic with Indian elegance.
