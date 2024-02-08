February 7, 2024
Ahead of Killer Paradox Release, Other Choi Woo-Shik K-Dramas To Watch
A Killer Paradox will premiere on Netflix on February 9. Ahead of its release, here are some other K-dramas to watch starring the talented actor.
Our Beloved Summer: Years after filming a viral documentary in high school, two former lovers get pulled back in front of the camera and into each other's lives.
Fight For My Way: Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, struggle to follow their dreams as life throws obstacles in their path.
Rooftop Prince: Park-ha's life changes after four men, who come from the Joseon era, fall on her rooftop. While she deals with it, their resemblance with present-day people creates misunderstanding.
Fool's Love: Hogu meets his high school crush at a school reunion and falls in love all over again. But, she is dealing with an unplanned pregnancy and a few dark secrets.
