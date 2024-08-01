Republic Entertainment Desk
Kim Kardashian Drops Unseen Photos From Anant-Radhika Wedding Festivities
Kim Kardashian wore Indian designer ensembles at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, showcasing her fashion goals and style at the event.
Global sensation shared unseen pictures of her outfit on Instagram, showcasing behind-the-scenes photos.
Kim was accompanied by her sister Khloe to India for the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12 in Mumbai.
Kim Kardashian wore a stunning silver saree, diamond necklace, emerald green jewellery, a silver and grey thigh-high slit gown, and a vibrant red lehenga, including a car selfie with Khloe Kardashian.
Kim donned a silver saree, adorned with a massive diamond necklace and emerald green jewellery.
She shared the photos on her Instagram account almost a month post her trip to India.
