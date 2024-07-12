Republic Entertainment Desk
Kim Kardashian Embraces Indian Culture, Looks Breathtaking In Traditional Wear
Kim Kardashian West was spotted in a stunning grey two-piece set by Rick Owens, featuring a knotted crop top and a draped maxi skirt.
Source: kimkardashian/instagram
The outfit, reminiscent of a modern take on traditional lehengas, was paired with a kundan maang tikka and gold kadas, adding a touch of Indian glamour to her overall look.
Kim Kardashian West is seen in a red saree stunning platinum blonde hairstyle, paired with perfectly paired earrings by Estaa, in a March 2018 issue photoshoot, featuring a stunning makeup look.
Kim, an international reality TV star, wore a beige lehenga with deer motifs and gota work by Anita Dongre, paired with a red blouse and Estaa earrings.
Kim Kardashian West's stunning red lehenga outfit, complemented by vibrant colors and intricate details, showcases her confidence and poise, making her a captivating figure.
Kim Kardashian West is featured in our March issue, showcasing her red regal style, with hair by Chris Appleton, makeup by Mario Dedivanovic, and a manicurist by Tom Bachik.
