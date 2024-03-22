March 21, 2024
Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki: Meet The Richest K-Drama Actors Of 2024
Kim Soo Hyun is the richest Korean actor with a net worth of $117 million (approximately Rs 970 crore), as per GQ India.
Source: Korean Wiki
Lee Min Ho is number 2 with a net worth of $26 million (approximately Rs 215 crore).
Source: X
He is closely followed by Song Joong Ki, who has a net worth of $25 million (approximately Rs 207 crore).
Source: Image: Netflix
Hyun Bin, known for Crash Landing on You, has a net worth of $21 million (approximately Rs 174 crore).
Source: X
So Ji Sub stands at number 5 with $41 million or Rs 340 crore) net worth.
Source: X
Lee Jong Suk has a net worth of $32 million or Rs 265 crore.
Source: X