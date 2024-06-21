June 20, 2024
Koi Mil Gya To Indru Netru Nalai, Indian Sci-Fi Movies To Watch Before Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 A.D is an upcoming Indian epic dystopian sci-fi action film. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, it will release on June 27, 2024. Here are other sci-fi films to watch.
The Tamil sci-fi comedy film Indru Netru Malai follows two friends who discover a time machine and use it for their own gain, causing chaos.
Mr India is a popular Hindi film follows a man with a large heart who discovers an invisibility device that aids him in combating goons.
Dasavatharam is about a scientist who discovers a bio-weapon's danger and races against time to prevent misuse. The vial accidentally reaches India, starring Kamal Haasan, Madhiyalagan Subbiah.
24 is a 2016 Indian Tamil-language science fiction action film directed by Vikram Kumar about a scientist creates a time machine, sparking a conflict between his evil twin brother and his son.
Enthiran is a 2010 Tamil-language science fiction action film directed by S. Shankar, featuring Rajinikanth as a scientist and robot, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the lead.
7 Aum Arivu is about a genetic engineering student aims to revive a legend's skills to save India from a deadly virus attack by China, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Suriya, Shruti Haasan,
