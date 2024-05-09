May 8, 2024
Korean Dramas Based On Space
Space sweepers is set in 2092 which revolves around The Victory crew who discovers a deadly humanoid robot, Dorothy, and engage in a risky business deal.
Source: IMDb
The Silent Sea Space is based on a dangerous 24-hour mission to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility containing classified secrets.
Source: IMDb
My love from the Star is based on Do Min-Joon, an 400-year-old alien, who returns to his planet in three months but must confront actress Chun Song-Yi, bringing an end to his centuries of isolation.
Source: IMDb
The Moon is about a man who is left in space due to an accident, while another Earthman struggles to bring him back safely.
Source: IMDb
Stoaway is based on a crew who is on a Mars mission faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger threatens their lives, with director Joe Penna, and stars Anna Kendrick.
Source: Freepik
Save The Green Planet is based on Byeong-gu, fearing an alien invasion, embarks on a mission to save the world, starring Shin Ha-kyun, Baek Yun-shik, and Hwang Jung-min.
Source: IMDb
Snowpiercer revolves around the seven years after the world's frozen wasteland, humanity's remnants inhabit a perpetually-moving train, battling class warfare, social injustice, and survival politics.
Source: Freepik