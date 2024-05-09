May 8, 2024
Korean Dramas Of 2024 That You Cannot Give A Miss On OTT
Parasyte The Grey is about a group of humans fight against unidentified parasitic life-forms that rely on humans for their survival and power growth.
Source: IMDb
Lovely Runner is about Im Sol, a top star, meets his high school friend, Ryoo Seon-jae, in a fantasy romance, where they reconnect after a long time.
Source: IMDb
Chief Detective is about Park Young-Han, a young detective, becomes furious about human dignity being violated and teams up with his colleagues to combat this issue.
Source: IMDb
Blood Free is about a former bodyguard is hired to protect the CEO of a lab-grown meat company, who is also a survivor of a life-changing attack.
Source: IMDb
Queen Of Tears is about heartwarming love story of a married couple who overcome a challenging crisis.
Source: IMDb
A Killer Paradox is about an ordinary man faces an endless chase with a shrewd detective after an accidental killing leads to another.
Source: Netflix
Midnight Photo Studio is about Han Bom, a dedicated lawyer, unexpectedly partners with Ki Joo, a photographer, in a business venture.
Source: IMDb