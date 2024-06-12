June 11, 2024
Korean Time Travel Movies You Simply Can't Miss: The Call, Time Renegades, AM 11:00 And More
The Call is about two individuals, Seo-Yeon and Young-Sook, who live in different times, but a phone call connects them, causing irrevocable changes in their lives.
Source: IMDb
A Day is a mystery drama that follows a father who commits an unethical act to save his daughter's life, but his actions haunt him three years later, causing an endless time loop.
Will You Be There? is about Kim Yun-Seok, a surgeon with a serious illness, who seeks to see his girlfriend 30 years ago. He receives 10 pills from an old man, allowing him to travel back in time.
Time Renegades, in 2015, Kim Bong Joo directed a thriller, mystery, and sci-fi film starring Son Hyun Joo, Uhm Ji Won, and Bae Sung Woo. The film explores the sinister plot behind his wife's murder.
AM 11:00 is a 2013 sci-fi thriller film directed by Kim Hyun Seok, starring Jung Jae Young, Kim Ok Bin, and Choi Daniel. The story follows a scientist who discovers a ruined facility.
The Phone is about a man who uses a magnetic field anomaly to call back his murdered wife but must identify the killer and warn her before the anomaly disappears.
Il Mare is about a voice actor who moves from Il Mare and leaves a magical Christmas card, which an architecture student receives in 1997, causing a two-year friendship break.
