Kriti Kharbanda Celebrates Birthday In The Wild With Husband Pulkit Samrat

Actress Kriti Kharbanda celebrated her 34th birthday with her husband and actor Pulkit Samrat on Tuesday.
Source: Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram
Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her wild birthday festivities on social media.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti posted videos and photos from her jungle safari.
She wrote in the caption, “I’m m the luckiest I’ve ever been. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been…..
…. I’m the most confident I’ve ever been. I’m the best version of myself today, And I know I’m growing because I see so much more room for growth. Another year wiser and happier :)"
#happybirthday to me I had the best day yesterday. Filled with adventure and love! A wild birthday in the wild!.”
The ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ actress added, “A big thank you to my family, friends, fans and loved ones for making me feel oh-so-special! P.s. the 2nd to last slide is my favourite.
As you can tell, my hands were shaking. I’ve never been more fascinated with the wild! Can’t wait to experience this again!”
Kriti’s post features photos of animals like Tigers, giraffes and peacocks.
In one of the videos, the couple is seen enjoying a jungle safari with the actress making a victory sign.
