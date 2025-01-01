Kriti Kharbanda Celebrates New Year With Husband Pulkit Samrat

The Bollywood actress shared stunning photos from her vacation, expressing gratitude for 2024 and excitement for the new year!
Source: Instagram
She took to social media to share breathtaking photos from her vacation, bidding adieu to 2024 and welcoming 2025 with open arms.
Source: Instagram
In the caption, Kriti wrote, "#2025 I look forward to you! #2024 you were awesome! Thank u for being so kind #newyearbetterme #tothefuture #happynewyear"
Source: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat make a stylish pair as they pose together, with Kriti rocking a black top with a matching black coat, grey skirt, black boots ensemble.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda spreads love and warmth as she wraps her arms around her dear ones in a heartwarming hug.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda was seen engaging in a game of chess, making moves and checking mates from the comfort of her own space.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were seen talking as they flaunt their backs to the camera.
Source: Instagram