Kriti Kharbanda Celebrates New Year With Husband Pulkit Samrat

The Bollywood actress shared stunning photos from her vacation, expressing gratitude for 2024 and excitement for the new year!

She took to social media to share breathtaking photos from her vacation, bidding adieu to 2024 and welcoming 2025 with open arms.

In the caption, Kriti wrote, "#2025 I look forward to you! #2024 you were awesome! Thank u for being so kind #newyearbetterme #tothefuture #happynewyear" 

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat make a stylish pair as they pose together, with Kriti rocking a black top with a matching black coat, grey skirt, black boots ensemble.

Kriti Kharbanda spreads love and warmth as she wraps her arms around her dear ones in a heartwarming hug.

Kriti Kharbanda was seen engaging in a game of chess, making moves and checking mates from the comfort of her own space.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were seen talking as they flaunt their backs to the camera. 

