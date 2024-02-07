January 30, 2024
Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat Are Now Engaged
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got engaged on Tuesday, January 30.
The engagement ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family.
For the event, Kriti was seen dressed up in a blue-and-golden anarkali with a pink dupatta.
Pulkit, on the other hand, opted for a printed kurta pajama.
The couple decided to take the next step in their relationship after dating for almost four years.
