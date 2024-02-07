January 30, 2024

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat Are Now Engaged

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got engaged on Tuesday, January 30.

Source: Instagram

The engagement ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family.

Source: Instagram

For the event, Kriti was seen dressed up in a blue-and-golden anarkali with a pink dupatta.

Source: Instagram

Pulkit, on the other hand, opted for a printed kurta pajama.

Source: Instagram

The couple decided to take the next step in their relationship after dating for almost four years.

Source: Instagram

