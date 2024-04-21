April 21, 2024
Kriti Kharbanda Shares Throwback Photos From Her Mehendi Ceremony
Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her social media handle to share throwback photos from her mehendi ceremony.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda exuded joy in her monochrome photo.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda wore a shimmery ensemble at her mehendi ceremony.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda captioned her post, "Playing dress up with my most favourite people! ❤️"
Source: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot on March 15 at ITC Manesar.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently got married in the presence of their family and close friends.
Source: Instagram