January 20, 2024
Kriti Sanon, Dipika Chikhlia, Smriti Irani: Actresses Who Have Essayed Goddess Sita On-screen
Adipurush featured the most contemporary manifestation of the role of Goddess Sita. Kriti Sanon essayed the role of Janaki opposite Prabhas' Ragahva.
Source: X
Dipika Chikhlia, arguably one of the most popular portrayals of Goddess Sita on screen, essayed the role in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan from 1987.
Source: X
Smriti Irani essayed the role of Goddess Sita in Baldev Raj Chopra and Ravi Chopra Ramayana from 2001.
Source: X
Rubina Dilaik played the role of Goddess Sita in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev which aired between 2011 and 2014.
Source: X
Debina Bonnerjee essayed the role of Goddess Sita in the Ramayan which aired on television in 2008. She starred opposite Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram, her now-husband.
Source: X
Neha Sargam played Goddess Sita opposite Gagan Malik's Lord Ram, in the Ramayan which aired between 2012 and 2013.
Source: X
Madirakshi Mundle played the role of Goddess Sita in Siya Ke Ram, opposite Nilhil Sinha's Lord Ram.
Source: X