January 20, 2024

Kriti Sanon, Dipika Chikhlia, Smriti Irani: Actresses Who Have Essayed Goddess Sita On-screen

Adipurush featured the most contemporary manifestation of the role of Goddess Sita. Kriti Sanon essayed the role of Janaki opposite Prabhas' Ragahva.

Source: X

Dipika Chikhlia, arguably one of the most popular portrayals of Goddess Sita on screen, essayed the role in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan from 1987.

Source: X

Smriti Irani essayed the role of Goddess Sita in Baldev Raj Chopra and Ravi Chopra Ramayana from 2001.

Source: X

Rubina Dilaik played the role of Goddess Sita in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev which aired between 2011 and 2014.

Source: X

Debina Bonnerjee essayed the role of Goddess Sita in the Ramayan which aired on television in 2008. She starred opposite Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram, her now-husband.

Source: X

Neha Sargam played Goddess Sita opposite Gagan Malik's Lord Ram, in the Ramayan which aired between 2012 and 2013.

Source: X

Madirakshi Mundle played the role of Goddess Sita in Siya Ke Ram, opposite Nilhil Sinha's Lord Ram.

Source: X

