Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon Drops Pics From Greece Vacation With Sister Nupur
Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday on July 27 and is on holiday in Greece with her sister, Nupur Sanon and friends.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Sanon posted fun glimpses on her social media while flaunting her boho-themed vacation aesthetics.
Source: Instagram
The Sanon sisters exuded a carefree bohemian vibe, sporting a chic black polka dot bralette paired with a printed shrug, while Nupur matched her in a stylish black outfit.
Source: Instagram
One frame also showed the actress having a fun time with her friends.
Source: Instagram
The Sanon sisters also seen flaunting their temporary white tattoos on their eyes and hands areas, embracing greek goddess vibes.
Source: Instagram
A few days ago, pictures of the actress with her rumored beau Kabir Bahia from Greece vacation went viral on social media and fans speculated that they both celebrated the actress's birthday together.
Source: Instagram
Moreover, Kriti eagerly anticipates her upcoming film ‘Do Patti’, where she will share screen space with the legendary Kajol.
Source: Instagram