Kriti Sanon Is The Epitome Of Beauty In Red Saree With Collared Blouse

Kriti Sanon participated in a special segment called Breaking Orbits at Barkha Dutt's flagship event, We The Woman.
Source: Varinder Chawla
She wore a regal saree and blouse for an event, showcasing her classy finesse and opulence, making her stand out in the crowd.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon stunned in a majestic red saree designed by Kunal Rawal. The intricate, refined pleats of the saree exuded an air of understated elegance.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The blouse, a high-necked, long-sleeved piece with front buttons, was the focal point of her ensemble.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The blouse almost resembled a cropped jacket with the addition of the buttons and collar. The back of the blouse had an interesting cut.
Source: Varinder chawla
The saree's understated elegance and interesting texture make it perfect for formal events, free from over-the-top embellishments.
Source: Varinder chawla
The actor opted for a monochromatic outfit with a neat bun, soft makeup, defined brows, warm eyeshadows, and rosy lips, paired with a circular earring.
Source: Varinder Chawla