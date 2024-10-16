Kriti Sanon Proves She Can Ace Both, Monotone And Stripes Look

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon shared some photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Clad in a vibrant multicoloured striped outfit, Kriti exudes effortless elegance and charm.
Kriti Sanon's other look is all about being comfy with style. She rocks an all-black ensemble which includes a bra top, cargo pants, and jacket.
Kriti's radiant smile and confidence elevate her overall look, making her a true fashion icon.
Kriti's multicolored striped one-piece is a perfect blend of vibrant hues. It can go well with the chic summer style.
She has once again stunned her fans with the same.
Kriti Sanon's all-black look is perfect for a night out or a casual day out. Try pairing distressed denim with a fitted denim jacket for a stylish outfit.
Bollywood's fashionista Kriti Sanon is back with another fabulous look! This time, she's rocking an all-black denim ensemble.
Kriti's effortless waves and natural makeup complement her outfit perfectly. She gets the look with a light lip gloss and subtle eyeshadow.
Kriti's neat tight bun and eye make up complement her all-black denim look perfectly.
The multicolour adds a pop of colour with statement sunglasses and elegant earrings.
