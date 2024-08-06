Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon Returns From Her Greece Vacation In Style
Kriti Sanon returns to Mumbai after a holiday in Greece with rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia, wearing a casual black dress and matching sneakers at Mumbai airport.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon stands out from other Bollywood actresses by setting her own style trends, rather than following them
Her recent all-black airport look showcased her unique fashion sense, featuring a comfortable and stylish black hooded zip dress from La Haine Inside Us, solidifying her class-apart fashion game.
Kriti Sanon's stylish black dress, priced at Rs. 16,995, is a worthwhile investment, considering its luxurious appeal.
Crafted from black-dyed stretch fleece, the sleeveless, calf-length design exuded elegance, complementing her toned physique perfectly, even in its baggy silhouette, making it a truly stunning choice
Kriti Sanon's black dress is a travel essential, featuring practical details like an overhood, pockets, and double slider zip.
She paired it with matching black sneakers, adding a sporty touch to her chic, Gen-Z-approved airport look. The overall ensemble exudes effortless style, making it a must-have inspiration for divas.
