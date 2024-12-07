Republic Entertainment Desk

Kriti Sanon Slays In Emerald Green Ribbon Top And Black Pleated Skirt

Actress Kriti Sanon recently stunned fans with her chic ensemble, perfect for a night out or red-carpet event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kriti's  green ribbon top, paired with a black pleated skirt, adds sophistication. Statement earrings and peeptoes elevated the look.

Kriti's complexion is glowing, her soft, smoky eyes are defined by subtle eyeshadow and liner, and her hair cascades down in straight hair

Kriti Sanon's outfit features emerald green accents against black, texture play with ribbon, pleats, and smooth fabrics, and elegance with minimal accessories. 

The emerald green adds a pop of colour, while the black skirt grounds the outfit.

Kriti Sanon's fashion collection showcases her dynamic personality and skill in blending tradition with contemporary trends. 

A Delhi-based engineer pursued modeling and acting careers after showcasing her skills and appearing on runways. 

