February 4, 2024

Krystle Dsouza Shares Glimpses Of Her Melbourne Vacation

Krystle Dsouza was recently on a vacation in Melbourne, Australia.

Source: Instagram

The actress shared glimpses from her holiday on her social media handle on Saturday, February 3.

Source: Instagram

Krystle Dsouza made the most of her foreign getaway.

Source: Instagram

She attended the Australian Open tennis tournament in the city.

Source: Instagram

Krystle was also seen taking a relaxing ride on the yacht.

Source: Instagram

