April 5, 2024
Krystle Dsouza Unwinds In Goa With Her Girl Gang
Krystle Dsouza recently shared glimpses of herself from her leisure trip to Goa.
The actress was accompanied by her girl gang, who featured in her photo dump.
Part of the photos, was Krystle and her friends' everyday view - an orange-hued sunset by the beach.
The actress also shared a glimpse of the typical Goan thali that she indulged in during the trip.
Also featured in the post, was a peak into her look book. Krystle can be seen here, taking a walk by the beach in a neon green swimsuit.
The actress and her friends also attended what was presumably a silent dance party.
The caption to her post read, "Goa memories collected in pixel".
