March 9, 2024
Krystyna Pyszková Wins Miss World 2024, Check Out Her Stunning Pictures
Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic has been crowned as Miss World 2024. The first runner up was Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon.
The new Miss World, 24-year-old Krystyna, is pursuing dual degrees in law and business administration.
With this, she is juggling her modeling career. She also founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation, and has established an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania.
Not just this but Krystyna also happens to be a regular volunteer at her school. Krystyna also has a special interest in music and has spent nine years in an Art academy.
Krystyna Pyszková plays the transverse flute and the violin. For the unversed, India's Sini Shetty bowed out of the race after making a mark in the top 8.
The 71st Miss World pageant, which witnessed participation of contestants from 112 countries of the world, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.
