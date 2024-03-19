March 18, 2024

Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi: Celebs Attend Madgaon Express Premiere

Madgaon Express premiere took place in Mumbai on Monday night, which was attended by the cast including the director Kunal Kemmu.

Source: Varinder Chawla

They were joined by Kunal's wife Soha Ali Khan at the event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Other guests at the screening also included Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sayani Gupta showed up in an orange flowy dress.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rohit Roy made a stylish entry in an all-black ensemble.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide