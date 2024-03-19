March 18, 2024
Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi: Celebs Attend Madgaon Express Premiere
Madgaon Express premiere took place in Mumbai on Monday night, which was attended by the cast including the director Kunal Kemmu.
Source: Varinder Chawla
They were joined by Kunal's wife Soha Ali Khan at the event.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Other guests at the screening also included Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Sayani Gupta showed up in an orange flowy dress.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Rohit Roy made a stylish entry in an all-black ensemble.
Source: Varinder Chawla