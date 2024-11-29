L2 Empuraan To Vrushabha: A List Of Mohanlal's Movies Releasing In 2025

Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie which will mark the last movie of the year, Barroz. Ahead of it, he has announced the dates of his movies slated to release in 2025.
Source: mohanlal/Instagram
Let's first tell you about Mohanlal's last movie of 2024, Barroz. It is a children's fantasy drama, based on the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. It will release on December 25.
Source: IMDb
Mohanlal's 2025 slate will start with Thudarum, releasing on January 30. It revolves around a taxi driver, who is emotionally attached to his old ambassador car and suffers from anxiety disorder.
Source: Instagram
L2: Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, stars Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally/Khureshi Ab'raam. It is the second instalment in a planned trilogy, following Lucifer. It will release on March 27.
Source: Instagram
Hridayapoorvam is the third movie releasing in 2025. It is helmed by Sathyan Anthikad while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Sonu TP. The movie will release on August 28.
Source: Instagram
After a delay, Vrushabha will now release on October 16, 2025. What happens if two sworn enemies from a previous life are reborn as father-son in a new birth? What wins - love or revenge?
Source: Instagram
In Kannappa, Mohanlal plays a cameo role in mythological drama. The movie is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. The movie is slated to release on April 25.
Source: Instagram