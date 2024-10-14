Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Shraddha Kapoor, Alaya F, Sushmita Sen, Tara Sutaria Walk The Ramp

At the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, Alaya F was a highly anticipated showstopper among Mumbai's fashion fraternity.
Shraddha Kapoor graced the ramp walk for KALKI at Lakmē Fashion Week, partnering with FDCI.
Shraddha modeled for Kalki in a pastel pink lehenga set with intricate embroidery, bold makeup, and soft curls, paired with minimal statement jewelry.
The young actress, known for her effortless charm and style, was set to grace the runway for renowned designer, Ashdeen at Lakmē Fashion Week, in collaboration with FDCI.
Alaya's stunning ensemble complemented her signature aesthetic, featuring intricate embroidery, delicate florals, and majestic silhouettes, enhancing her attitude.
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, known for Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan, made headlines at LFW with a pastel lehenga and delicate jewelry.
Soha Ali Khan walked in for Simmi Saboo at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Sushmita Sen dominated the ramp for One Infinite's Rashi Kapoor presentation at Lakmē Fashion Week, in collaboration with FDCI.
Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe, graced the runway at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024, showcasing her confidence and elegance in a stunning white ivory ensemble.
Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe and Bollywood celebrity, confidently walked the runway in a Rashi Kapoor's saree.
