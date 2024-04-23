April 23, 2024
Latest OTT Releases: New Movies And Shows To Watch On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar
The Jinx: The Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst is a captivating docuseries that delves into the mysterious life of real estate heir Robert Durst-Jio Cinema.
Source: IMDb
Brigands: The Quest For Gold is an upcoming period adventure series starring Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Michela De Rossi, and Giuseppe Lo Piccolo-Netflix.
Source: IMDb
The Big Door Prize is all about Deerfield residents who discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store, starring Chris O'Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis-Apple TV +
Source: IMDb
City Hunter is about Ryo Saeba, a skilled marksman, teams up with his late partner's sister to uncover the truth behind his death, in an engaging OTT release this week- Netflix.
Source: IMDb
Dead Boy Detectives is the upcoming supernatural horror-comedy series, based on DC Comics characters, who follows two young ghosts who collaborate to solve supernatural- crimes- Netflix.
Source: IMDb
Them Scare is about Deborah Ayorinde returns to the second season of horror drama Them, playing LAPD detective Lucky, who investigates a murder case with a dark twist-Amazon Prime Video
Source: IMDb
Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is about Kashyap and his team face a hybrid warfare challenge to retrieve a captured pilot and counter Pakistan's global media lies after Pulwama attacks- JioCinema
Source: IMDb