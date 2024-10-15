Republic Entertainment Desk

Latest OTT Releases This Week: 13 New Movies And TV Shows To Stream

Sweet Bobby is a Netflix documentary showcasing the emotional journey of London-based radio presenter Kirat Assi, who was involved in a complex catfishing scheme.

 

Streaming on Netflix


 

Source: IMDb

Shrinking returns for its second season, featuring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as Jimmy Laird and Dr Paul Rhoades.

Streaming on Apple TV+


 

Source: IMDb

Reeta Sanyal is a crime-thriller series starring Adah Sharma as lawyer Reeta Sanyal, who faces corrupt advocate M. Raj Thakral and quirky identities.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar


 

Source: IMDb

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is an animated series.

Streaming on Netflix

Source: IMDb

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory returns for its second season, following the Nublar Six's adventures six years after Camp Cretaceous, as they face a mysterious villain.

Streaming on Netflix

Source: IMDb

The Lincoln Lawyer is about Mickey Haller who defends Julian La Cosse in Lincoln Lawyer season 3.

Streaming on Netflix


 

Source: IMDb

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh is a heartfelt series about an Indian family adapting to life in America, blending cultural commentary and lighthearted chaos.

Streaming on Prime Video

Source: IMDb

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives returns for a third season, featuring new cast members like Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.

 

Streaming on Netflix

Source: IMDb

Paris Has Fallen is a thrilling thriller series starring Vincent Taleb and Zara Taylor, who navigate the city's underworld to stop a sinister plot led by Jacob Pearce.

 

Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Source: IMDb

Rivals is an 1980s Rutshire Chronicles adaptation featuring Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, and Nafessa Williams in pivotal roles.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: IMDb

The Devil's Hour season 2 features Lucy Chambers and Gideon forming an alliance to prevent a crime, with Gideon using future knowledge to alter fate.

 

Streaming on Prime Video

Source: IMDb

The Office returns with an Australian adaptation featuring Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard, Managing Director of Flinley Craddick, navigating the challenges of remote work.

 

Streaming on Prime Video

Source: IMDb

Woman Of The Hour is about Anna Kendrick stars in a Netflix film based on the true crime story of 1970s serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as The Dating Game Killer.
 

Streaming on Netflix

Source: IMDb