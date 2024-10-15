Latest OTT Releases This Week: 13 New Movies And TV Shows To Stream

Sweet Bobby is a Netflix documentary showcasing the emotional journey of London-based radio presenter Kirat Assi, who was involved in a complex catfishing scheme.
Streaming on Netflix
Source: IMDb
Shrinking returns for its second season, featuring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as Jimmy Laird and Dr Paul Rhoades.
Streaming on Apple TV+
Streaming on Apple TV+
Source: IMDb
Reeta Sanyal is a crime-thriller series starring Adah Sharma as lawyer Reeta Sanyal, who faces corrupt advocate M. Raj Thakral and quirky identities.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Source: IMDb
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is an animated series.
Streaming on Netflix
Streaming on Netflix
Source: IMDb
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory returns for its second season, following the Nublar Six's adventures six years after Camp Cretaceous, as they face a mysterious villain.
Streaming on Netflix
Streaming on Netflix
Source: IMDb
The Lincoln Lawyer is about Mickey Haller who defends Julian La Cosse in Lincoln Lawyer season 3.
Streaming on Netflix
Streaming on Netflix
Source: IMDb
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh is a heartfelt series about an Indian family adapting to life in America, blending cultural commentary and lighthearted chaos.
Streaming on Prime Video
Streaming on Prime Video
Source: IMDb
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives returns for a third season, featuring new cast members like Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.
Streaming on Netflix
Streaming on Netflix
Source: IMDb
Paris Has Fallen is a thrilling thriller series starring Vincent Taleb and Zara Taylor, who navigate the city's underworld to stop a sinister plot led by Jacob Pearce.
Streaming on Lionsgate Play
Streaming on Lionsgate Play
Source: IMDb
Rivals is an 1980s Rutshire Chronicles adaptation featuring Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, and Nafessa Williams in pivotal roles.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Source: IMDb
The Devil's Hour season 2 features Lucy Chambers and Gideon forming an alliance to prevent a crime, with Gideon using future knowledge to alter fate.
Streaming on Prime Video
Streaming on Prime Video
Source: IMDb
The Office returns with an Australian adaptation featuring Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard, Managing Director of Flinley Craddick, navigating the challenges of remote work.
Streaming on Prime Video
Streaming on Prime Video
Source: IMDb
Woman Of The Hour is about Anna Kendrick stars in a Netflix film based on the true crime story of 1970s serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as The Dating Game Killer.
Streaming on Netflix
Streaming on Netflix
Source: IMDb