Latest OTT Releases This Week (27th January to 2nd February): New Movies And Shows On Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Liza Treyger's debut Netflix stand-up special features her unapologetic takes on immigrant parents, algorithms controlling her life, and more, in a hilarious and unfiltered performance.
Netflix
Source: IMDb
The fourth season of Mythic Quest premieres on Apple TV+ this week, following the team at a fictional video game studio as they navigate new challenges and internal struggles
Apple TV+
Mo returns this week with new episodes, following Mo as he navigates asylum issues, side hustles, and relationship challenges amidst an unruly rival threatening his romance with Maria.
Netflix
The Recruit Season 2 is about a CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks navigates a treacherous espionage situation in South Korea, only to uncover a sinister threat within the agency itself.
Netflix
Pushpa 2: The Rule follows the rise of Pushpa Raj, a small-time worker turned sandalwood smuggling kingpin, as he engages in an intense rivalry with ruthless police officer Bhanwar Singh.
Netflix
Your Place or Mine is a comedy movie starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, about two families forced to share a wedding venue, leading to chaos and hilarity.
Amazon Prime Video (January 31)
Luca World is a heartwarming movie about a mother's unwavering love and determination to seek treatment for her son with cerebral palsy in India.
Netflix
The Storyteller, weaves a captivating drama around an unusual bond between a storyteller and an insomniac wealthy businessman, delving into complex relationships, emotions.
Disney + Hotstar
