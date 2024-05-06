May 6, 2024
Lee Da Hae-Se7en Host White-themed Terrace Party On 1st Wedding Anniversary
Lee Da Hae and Se7en celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 6.
Source: Instagram
The couple hosted a white-themed terrace party on the occasion.
It was attended by their close friends and family.
Lee Da Hae gave a glimpse into their celebration by sharing a post on social media on Monday.
The guests gorged on a delicious meal and a pink, floral cake.
