May 6, 2024

Lee Da Hae-Se7en Host White-themed Terrace Party On 1st Wedding Anniversary

Lee Da Hae and Se7en celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 6.

Source: Instagram

The couple hosted a white-themed terrace party on the occasion.

Source: Instagram

It was attended by their close friends and family.

Source: Instagram

Lee Da Hae gave a glimpse into their celebration by sharing a post on social media on Monday.

Source: Instagram

The guests gorged on a delicious meal and a pink, floral cake.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide