June 12, 2024
Liked Munjya? Here Are Supernatural Shows That You Can Binge-watch On OTT
Winchestors is about Robbie Thompson's epic love story of John and Mary, featuring Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, and Nida Khurshid, saves their love and the world.
Source: IMDb
Shadowhunters is about Clary, after her mother's disappearance, who joins the Shadowhunters and faces challenges in the dark world of demon hunting.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is about Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch and half-mortal, faces threats from evil forces as she approaches her 16th birthday.
The Umbrella Academy is about a family of grown-up former child heroes must reunite to protect the world, with creators Steve Blackman and stars including Aidan Gallagher, Elliott Page, and Tom Hopp.
The Witcher is about Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, faces challenges in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.
The Magicians is about a group of students discovers the magic they read as children is real and dangerous, after being recruited to a secretive academy.
Penny Dreadful is about Sir Malcolm Murray, Ethan Chandler, Victor Frankenstein, and Vanessa Ives can unite to combat supernatural threats in Victorian London, directed by John Logan.
