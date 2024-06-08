June 7, 2024
Liked Panchayat Season 3? Similar Shows To Watch
Gullak is an Indian web series by Shreyansh Pandey, starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar, and follows the Mishra family, including their sons.
Source: IMDb
Aj Mahal 1989 is an Indian comedy drama romance television series, directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, set in Lucknow in 1989, featuring Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain.
Source: IMDb
Yeh Meri Family is an Indian comedy drama web series directed by Sameer Saxena, starring Vishesh Bansal as 12-year-old Harshu Gupta in the late 1990s, and starring Mona Singh and others.
Source: IMDb
Kota Factory is a Hindi-language television series set in Kota, Rajasthan, focusing on 16-year-old Vaibhav's journey to an Indian Institute of Technology.
Source: IMDb
Home is a 2018 Hindi web series by Ekta Kapoor, directed by Habib Faisal, featuring a star-studded cast and focusing on a family's fight against a system that forces them to leave their home.
Source: IMDb
Laakhon Mein Ek is an Indian television series by Biswa Kalyan Rath, produced by OML Production, and an Amazon Prime Video original. It follows Aakash, a teenage student, and Dr. Shreya's.
Source: IMDb
Hasmukh is an Indian dark comedy television series directed by Nikhil Gonsalves, co-created by Nikkhil Advani and Vir Das, featuring a small-town comedian who becomes a serial killer.
Source: IMDb