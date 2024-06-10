June 10, 2024
Liked Peaky Blinders? British Gangster Films, Series To Watch
In 1935, Brighton's Pinkie Brown murders a journalist and faces police, witnesses, and rival gang trouble, with director John Boulting, and stars Richard Attenborough and Hermione Baddeley
Source: IMDb
Get carter is about London gangster Jack Carter investigates his brother's mysterious death in a car accident in Newcastle, starring Michael Caine, Ian Hendry, and Brit Ekland.
Villain is set In the 1970s, Scotland Yard orchestrates the downfall of mob boss Vic Dakin after he blackmails Parliament Members.
The Long Good Friday is about a rising gangster who faces a formidable threat, directed by John Mackenzie and written by Barrie Keeffe, starring Bob Hoskins, Helen Mirren, and Paul Freeman.
Snatch is about a rising gangster faces a formidable threat, directed by John Mackenzie and written by Barrie Keeffe, starring Bob Hoskins, Helen Mirren, and Paul Freeman.
Sexy Beast is about Don Logan who hires retired safecracker Gal for a final job, but their relationship is marred by a series of mishaps.
Layer cake is about a cocaine dealer who faces two challenging tasks from his boss on the eve of his planned early retirement, directed by Matthew Vaughn and written by J.J. Connolly.
