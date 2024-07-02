Republic Entertainment Desk
Lindsay Lohan Turns 38: Mean Girls To The Parent Trap, Her Popular Movies To Watch
Freaky Friday is about Maggie Peyton, the new owner of Herbie, Number 53, a unique Volkswagen bug, is preparing the car for NASCAR competition. Lindsay played the role as Anna Coleman.
Lindsay Lohan portrays Mary Elizabeth in Confessions of Teenage drama Queen "Lola" Cep, an eccentric and compulsive liar who yearns for fame and constantly appears in movies.
Herbie Fully Loaded is about a teenage girl who portrays Margaret "Maggie" C Peyton, a college graduate who becomes the new owner of Herbie.
Lindsay Lohan portrays Alexandra "Lexy" Gold, a talented amateur journalist in the movie titled Get A Clue.
Lindsay Lohan stars as Cady Heron, a 16-year-old girl who transitions from homeschooling in Africa to attending a public high school.
A Praire Home Companion is about a mother and daughter struggle with work in which Lindsay Lohan portrays the role of daughter as Lola Johnson.
Lindsay portrays Hallie and Annie in the Parent Trap, 11-year-old twin sisters raised separately after their parents' divorce, who meet at summer camp, based on Susan Evers and Sharon McKendrick.
