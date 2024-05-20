May 20, 2024
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao Cast Vote In Mumbai
Actor Anita Raj is urging Maharashtra voters to participate in the upcoming elections due to concerns about low turnout.
Source: ANI/X
Actress and BJP MP Hema Malini, her daughter and actress Esha Deol show indelible ink marks on their fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth in Mumbai.
Siblings Farhan Akhtar, Honey Irani Zoya Akhtar are among the early voters in Mumbai for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Actress Janhvi Kapoor casts her vote in Bandra, Mumbai, for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Paresh Rawal, who casts the vote in Mumbai, has suggested punishment for those who do not vote.
Rajkummar Rao, an actor known for his role in Srikanth, has been seen sporting an inked finger after casting his vote.
Veteran star Dharmendra casts vote in Juhu for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Sanya Malhotra displayed her inked finger after casting a vote in LS polls.
TV personalities and siblings Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman show the indelible ink mark on their fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.
Suniel Shetty has fulfilled his civic duty by casting his vote in Mumbai during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Shahid Kapoor cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai, urging his fans to exercise their right to vote. He posted a simple message on Instagram, urging them to cast their vote.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar casts early vote in Mumbai for India's development and strength, urging everyone to vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
