April 19, 2024
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Rajinikanth, Dhanush & Other South Indian Stars Cast Their Votes
Vijay Sethupathi showed his inked finger after casting a vote. The actor is posing for pictures with an inked finger and is interacting with fans.
Source: ANI
Actor Dhanush arrives at a polling booth in Alwarpet, Chennai to cast his vote. . The actor beamed at the camera after casting his vote, flaunting ink on his finger.
Source: ANI
Kamal Haasan, the head of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), cast his vote at a polling booth in Chennai during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, with cameras entering the room to record his vote.
Source: ANI
Superstar Rajinikanth also spoke to the media after voting, urging people to come out and perform their civic duty.
Source: ANI
Sivakarthikeyan with his wife Aarthi Doss stepped out to cast their votes.
Source: X
Chiyan Vikram renowned actor who was spotted participating in the electoral process.
Source: X
Ajith Kumar, a Tamil superstar, cast his vote early in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, with a viral video of his early arrival.
Source: ANI
Thalapathy Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, struggled to cast his vote in Chennai after arriving from Russia for his film. Despite being welcomed by a mob of media and fans.
Source: X