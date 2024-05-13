May 13, 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Other Celebs Cast Votes In Hyderabad
Allu Arjun was among the first voters in Hyderabad during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Source: ANI
Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela cast their vote in Jubilee Hills and emphasised the importance of the right to vote.
Source: ANI
Jr NTR was snapped at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
Source: ANI
RRR composer MM Keeravani, in a viral video, was snapped at his constituency to cast a vote.
Source: ANI
Pawan Kalyan, Jana Sena Party chief, casted his vote in Mangalagiri during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Source: ANI
RRR director SS Rajamouli urges voters to exercise their franchise during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, stating "show country we do care."
Source: ANI
Teja, a renowned Telugu filmmaker, arrived in Telangana to cast his vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm across all Lok Sabha.
Source: ANI