January 30, 2024

Lollapalooza India 2024: Diana Penty Attends Sting's Concert

Diana Penty recently took to her social media handle to share photos from Lollapalooza India 2023.

Source: Instagram

Diana Penty shared the photos with the caption, "Hey Lolla, thanks for the music!! Sunday well spent 🎶💃🏻 #Lollapalooza."

Source: Instagram

Diana Penty posed with her fans at Lollapalooza India 2024.

Source: Instagram

Diana Penty enjoyed the live concert and sported a casual outfit during the day.

Source: Instagram

Diana Penty shared a glimpse of her Lollapalooza evening.

Source: Instagram

Diana Penty attended Sting's concert at Lollapalooza India 2024.

Source: Instagram

