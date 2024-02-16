February 15, 2024
Looking Forward To Binge-watch Oscar-nominated Movies? Here's Where To Watch What
Watch Oppenheimer on Peacock: The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
Source: IMDb
Poor Things on Blu-ray and DVD: Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.
Source: IMDb
Barbie on Max: Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they discover the joys and perils of living among humans.
Source: X
American Fiction on Amazon Prime Video: Monk is a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment that profits from Black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes.
Source: IMDb
Rent Anatomy Of A Fall on Prime Video and Apple Tv+: A woman is suspected of her husband's murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness.
Source: IMDb
The Holdovers on Peacock: A curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school remains on campus during Christmas break to babysit a handful of students with nowhere to go.
Source: IMDb