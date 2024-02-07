February 3, 2024
Love All Play, Prison Playbook, Sports-Based K-Dramas For Morale Boost
Prison Playbook: A Korean baseball player is delighted to be invited to join a baseball team in the US. However, his fortunes are jeopardised after the Korean police arrest him under false charges.
Source: IMDb
Racket Boys: A city kid moves to the countryside after his father gets a coaching job reviving a ragtag middle school badminton team on the brink of extinction.
Love All Play: A sports romance drama that depicts the passion and affection for badminton of a male and female protagonist who is a mixed doubles group with players from the badminton business team.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo: A weightlifter, gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him. However, her childhood friend inspires her to achieve her dreams.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One: In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teenage fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.
