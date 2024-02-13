February 12, 2024
Love Crime Dramas? Watch These Bone-chilling OTT Titles Based On True Stories
The Indrani Mukerjea Story on Netflix: With new revelations and access, this docuseries investigates the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora. It reveals the shocking aftermath.
Source: Netflix
House Of Secrets: The Burari Deaths on Netflix - An examination of the truths and theories surrounding the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family. This will haunt you for longer than you expect.
Source: IMDb
Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case on Netflix - This true-crime documentary investigates six shocking deaths in the same family and the woman at the centre of the unbelievable case: Jolly Joseph.
Source: Netflix
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld on Netflix - In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets.
Source: Netflix
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi on Netflix - A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail send police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.
Source: Netflix
Dancing on the Grave is an Indian True crime docuseries, released in 2023. It is based on the Shakereh Khaleeli murder case. The film is directed by Patrick Graham for Amazon Prime Video.
Source: IMDb