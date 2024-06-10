June 10, 2024

Love Simon To Badhaai Do, Movies That Celebrate The Spirit Of Pride Month

Swimmer Nikhil Kapoor (Suri) faces the repercussions of revealing his HIV/AIDS status in a film directed by Onir, written by Amitabh Verma, and starring Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawla, and Purub Kohli.

Source: IMDb

Maja Ma is about a rumor about a devoted housewife, Pallavi Patel, threatens her family's ethos on the eve of her son Tejas' engagement to a wealthy NRI girl.

Sheer Qarma is a film about queer women who embrace love beyond personal beliefs and social morals, showcasing their journey towards belonging, acceptance, and family.

Fire is about two women, abandoned by their husbands, find love and solace in each other, directed by Deepa Mehta and written by her, starring Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das, and Karishma Jhalani.

Badhai Do is about Shardul Thakur Flaglot and Suman Singh marry for convenience, but chaos ensues when her unhinged girlfriend visits. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Suman Adhikary.

Magarita With A Straw is about a young woman with cerebral palsy, leaving India for New York, unexpectedly falls in love and embarks on a thrilling journey of self-discovery.

Moonlight is about a young African-American man who grapples with identity and sexuality, navigating childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, with stars Mahershala Ali, Naomi Harris.

