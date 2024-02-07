January 24, 2024
Love & War To Devdas, Movies Where Sanjay Leela Bhansali Beautifully Depicted Love Triangle
Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently announced his upcoming movie Love & War which is set to be headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Devdas: After his wealthy family prohibits him from marrying the woman he is in love with, Devdas's life spirals downward as he takes up alcohol and a life of vice to alleviate the pain.
Source: IMDB
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: A newlywed man discovers that his wife is in love with another man and decides to unite them. Ignoring the ridicule he might have to face for this, he eventually succeeds.
Source: IMDb
Bajirao Mastani: Peshwa Bajirao, married to Kashibai, falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess in distress. They struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from his conservative family.
Source: IMDb
Saawariya: Raj, a kind-hearted artist, falls in love with Sakina who awaits her long-lost lover, Imaan. Upon thinking that Sakina has feigned Imaan, Raj goes to great lengths to win her heart.
Source: IMDB
Guzaarish: Renowned former magician Ethan files a petition for euthanasia. While he awaits the verdict, Omar, a young magic enthusiast, convinces Ethan to pass on his legacy to him.
Source: IMDb