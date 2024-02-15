February 15, 2024

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Enjoy Romantic Beach Date On Valentine's Day

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrated Valentine's Day by going on a romantic beach date.

Source: Instagram

Karan Kundrra organised a special date on the beachside for his ladylove Tejasswi.

Source: Instagram

Karan decorated the beach with candles, flowers and more.

Source: Instagram

Tejasswi shared a series of photos from her Valentine's Day celebration with Karan Kundrra.

Source: Instagram

Tejasswi captioned her post, "Happy valentines sunny @kkundrra to all those who found love, never take it for granted…"

Source: Instagram

She further wrote, "And to the ones looking, I hope you all get to experience love ,companionship, respect, team, solace, safe and fulfilment the way I do today…P.S. @kkundrra thank you for tonight ♥"

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide