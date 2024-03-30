March 29, 2024
Loved Crew? Watch These Heartwarming Movies Based On Female Friendships
Queen: A heartbroken Rani (Kangana Ranaut) meets the feisty Vijaylaxmi (Lisa Haydon) and a lifelong friendship ensues. The duo's bond was a major highlight of this 2013 blockbuster.
Cocktail: Meera (Diana Penty) and Veronica (Deepika Padukone) fall for the same man and despite some jealousy creeping in, remain thick as ever and understand each other against the world.
Angry Indian Goddesses: An unforeseen incident brings a group of friends even closer to each other. It starred Sandhya Mridul, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sarah-Jane Dias & Anushka Manchanda among others.
Parched: Four women in conservative Gujarat talk about men, sex and life while battling individual demons. The movie stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, Radhika Apte and Surveen Chawla in the lead.
Dor: Two women, from completely different walks of life become friends under tragic circumstances. The movie starred Gul Panag and Ayesha Takia in the roles that still live rent-free in our hearts.
Veere Di Wedding: Four best friends (Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania) meet when one of them is getting married and rethink their lives.
